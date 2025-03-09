CM Orders Amending Labour Laws To Benefit Workers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to amend the labour laws to ensure welfare of workers across the province.
Chairing a special meeting on labour rights here on Sunday, she said: “Hardworking people are friends of Allah; we cannot neglect them. We are determined to make Punjab an exemplary province for workers.”
The CM reaffirmed the government’s responsibility to provide fair wages, medical treatment, better employment, and housing for workers. Approving several key welfare projects, she instructed Provincial Labor Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar to submit a comprehensive plan for labor reforms.
CM Maryam Nawaz stressed that no worker should go to bed hungry or suffer hardship. She announced better higher education opportunities for the children of laborers and directed strict enforcement of the minimum wage of Rs.
37,000 per month across Punjab.
To further support workers, the CM called for the construction of labour colonies and ordered for revamp of social security hospitals across the province. She also announced the establishment of Maryam Nawaz Wellness Centers in Lahore and Rawalpindi/Islamabad, where workers will receive pre-screening health checkups before being referred to major hospitals for further treatment.
The CM also approved two major healthcare projects. A 200-bed Rehmatul-ul-Alameen Cardiology Center on Lahore Defense Road for workers. A 50-bed Social Security Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.
Punjab Labor and Human Resources Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chief Secretary Zahid Aktar Zaman attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders amending labour laws to benefit workers6 minutes ago
-
Woman booked over hoax6 minutes ago
-
15 held for stealing electricity6 minutes ago
-
Ministers distribute minority cards to 1,547 families in Sialkot district16 minutes ago
-
SCCI president attends rickshaw distribution ceremony16 minutes ago
-
Man held for displaying weapons16 minutes ago
-
450 police officials ensuring security at Churches26 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi orders to enhance security at mosques, Imambargahs during Ramadan26 minutes ago
-
BISE Bahawalpur sets up 274 centres for matric exams36 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police host Iftar dinner for officers, Journalists, & business community36 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over demise of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan’s brother36 minutes ago
-
Nigehban Ramazan: five agents held for charging citizens46 minutes ago