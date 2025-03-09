CM orders amending labour laws to benefit workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to amend the labour laws to ensure welfare of workers across the province.

Chairing a special meeting on labour rights here on Sunday, she said: “Hardworking people are friends of Allah; we cannot neglect them. We are determined to make Punjab an exemplary province for workers.”

The CM reaffirmed the government’s responsibility to provide fair wages, medical treatment, better employment, and housing for workers. Approving several key welfare projects, she instructed Provincial Labor Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar to submit a comprehensive plan for labor reforms.

CM Maryam Nawaz stressed that no worker should go to bed hungry or suffer hardship. She announced better higher education opportunities for the children of laborers and directed strict enforcement of the minimum wage of Rs.

37,000 per month across Punjab.

To further support workers, the CM called for the construction of labour colonies and ordered for revamp of social security hospitals across the province. She also announced the establishment of Maryam Nawaz Wellness Centers in Lahore and Rawalpindi/Islamabad, where workers will receive pre-screening health checkups before being referred to major hospitals for further treatment.

The CM also approved two major healthcare projects. A 200-bed Rehmatul-ul-Alameen Cardiology Center on Lahore Defense Road for workers. A 50-bed Social Security Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

Punjab Labor and Human Resources Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chief Secretary Zahid Aktar Zaman attended the meeting.