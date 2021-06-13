CM orders best treatment for acid attack victim

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to a victim of acid attack, namely Maryam Nausher.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government would bear all treatment expenditures of injured woman. He said that accused involved in this incident deserved deterrent punishment and would bring to the book.