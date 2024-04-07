CM Orders Complete Treatment Of Boy
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, 2- year old Muhammad Moaz, a resident of Sialkot, has been provided with Rs6.862 million for medical treatment.
Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique conveyed an early health recovery message of CM Maryam Nawaz by visiting the residence of young Moaz.
Muhammad Usman of Sialkot suburban area Jamke Cheema had appealed to CM Maryam Nawaz for his child's treatment. 2-year old Muhammad Moaz is suffering from a ''genetic disease'' MPS Type9 by birth.
On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz, treatment of young Muhammad Moaz is underway in the Children Hospital Lahore.
Muhammad Usman thanked CM Maryam Nawaz, saying that he had no words to express his gratitude to the CM for saving the precious life of his child. He prayed that may Allah Almighty keep CM Maryam Nawaz safe and sound.
