CM orders completing development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued orders for completing development schemes on time as timely completion of welfare projects would benefit people.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM made it clear that no compromise would be made on the quality of development schemes. The government was the custodian of the national exchequer and no violation of the rules would be allowed, he added.

The public sector departments, failing to timely utilise the development funds, would be held accountable, he said and directed the officers concerned to inspect the development work in the field.

The quality of development schemes should also be ensured as people were the prime beneficiary, he added. Delay in the utilisation of development funds by some departments was unacceptable, he warned and ordered for expediting the development works in the province.