UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Orders Completing Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

CM orders completing development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued orders for completing development schemes on time as timely completion of welfare projects would benefit people.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM made it clear that no compromise would be made on the quality of development schemes. The government was the custodian of the national exchequer and no violation of the rules would be allowed, he added.

The public sector departments, failing to timely utilise the development funds, would be held accountable, he said and directed the officers concerned to inspect the development work in the field.

The quality of development schemes should also be ensured as people were the prime beneficiary, he added. Delay in the utilisation of development funds by some departments was unacceptable, he warned and ordered for expediting the development works in the province.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

ERC, HOPE Consortium sign MoU to support UAE’s e ..

21 minutes ago

Jannat Mirza apologizes from veteran  Bushra Ansa ..

43 minutes ago

Babar Azam leaves India’s Kohli behind by scorin ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

1 hour ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

1 hour ago

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.