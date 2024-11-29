CM Orders Comprehensive Floods Prevention Plan
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Friday, reviewed measures for prevention of urban flooding, river flooding and river erosion in Punjab.
She sought a comprehensive plan to protect people from floods and directed the authorities concerned to purchase machinery to prevent urban flooding. She also instructed to clean floodways under motorways, highways and railway tracks.
The CM directed that the level of green belts be lowered to ensure proper drainage of rainwater from roads.
She also emphasized the timely cleaning and maintenance of flood drains, and called for strict enforcement of laws to prevent flooding. Additionally, she approved a proposal to build storage tanks in cities prone to urban flooding.
CM Maryam Nawaz said that roads are submerged in cities, the sewage system needs to be improved, adding that priority should be determined for the rehabilitation and improvement of sewage system in view of the suffering of people.
