CM Orders Construction Of Bar Rooms, Daycare Centres For Female Lawyers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered for construction of dedicated bar rooms and daycare centres in three tehsils of Punjab to facilitate woman lawyers.
Responding to requests from female lawyers, submitted to the Lahore High Court, she directed the Department of Communications and Works (C&W) to take immediate action to establish these facilities. Construction for women’s bar rooms has already begun in the remote areas of Attock, Bahawalnagar, and Lodhran. The C&W Department has developed a standardised print for these bar rooms, ensuring a uniform design across all locations.
The CM said that providing essential workplace facilities for female lawyers is crucial for their professional development. She also hinted at future plans to extend this initiative to other regions, ensuring more widespread access to these vital resources.
Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq confirmed that bar rooms for women lawyers would be established in the tehsils of Jand, Fort Abbas, and Dunyapur. In addition to bar rooms, daycare centers will be built to support working mothers, and a small kitchen will be included in the tehsil bar associations for the convenience of female lawyers.
