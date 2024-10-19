Open Menu

CM Orders Construction Of Bar Rooms, Daycare Centres For Female Lawyers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM

CM orders construction of bar rooms, daycare centres for female lawyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered for construction of dedicated bar rooms and daycare centres in three tehsils of Punjab to facilitate woman lawyers.

Responding to requests from female lawyers, submitted to the Lahore High Court, she directed the Department of Communications and Works (C&W) to take immediate action to establish these facilities. Construction for women’s bar rooms has already begun in the remote areas of Attock, Bahawalnagar, and Lodhran. The C&W Department has developed a standardised print for these bar rooms, ensuring a uniform design across all locations.

The CM said that providing essential workplace facilities for female lawyers is crucial for their professional development. She also hinted at future plans to extend this initiative to other regions, ensuring more widespread access to these vital resources.

Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq confirmed that bar rooms for women lawyers would be established in the tehsils of Jand, Fort Abbas, and Dunyapur. In addition to bar rooms, daycare centers will be built to support working mothers, and a small kitchen will be included in the tehsil bar associations for the convenience of female lawyers.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Lawyers Bahawalnagar Lodhran Attock Fort Abbas Jand Women All From

Recent Stories

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence bec ..

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin I ..

Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfal ..

Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution

2 hours ago
 TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainm ..

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry

4 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attende ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..

4 hours ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Du ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..

4 hours ago
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’ ..

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price

4 hours ago
 PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance ..

PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'

4 hours ago
 realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

5 hours ago
 Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

5 hours ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

5 hours ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan