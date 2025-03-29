CM Orders Crackdown Against Overcharging Transport Owners
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered a strict crackdown against transport owners for overcharging passengers during Eid-ul-Fitr.
The CM directed authorities to take immediate legal action against violators and ensure that fixed fares are strictly implemented across all districts. She instructed Deputy Commissioners to carry out strict monitoring of bus terminals and ensure that passengers are not charged more than the approved rates. She emphasized that bus terminals must prominently display official fare lists so that travelers are well aware of the correct fares.
In addition to fare regulation, the CM ordered that bus stands be kept clean and that passenger waiting areas be properly maintained. She instructed authorities to ensure adequate seating arrangements and the installation of fans at bus terminals to improve passenger comfort.
CM Maryam Nawaz directed the Transport Department and other relevant authorities to be present in the field and conduct regular inspections of bus stands. She stressed that officials must take swift action against transporters engaging in overcharging or other violations.
CM Maryam Nawaz made it clear that no transporter will be allowed to exploit poor passengers traveling home for Eid. She emphasized that fare lists must be prominently displayed at every bus stand, and any violations should result in immediate legal action against the offenders.
The CM said that the government is committed to providing relief to the public and ensuring a smooth and affordable travel experience for Eid travelers.
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya
UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town
Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rohri city illuminated with colorful lights on Eid-ul-Fitr6 minutes ago
-
Mayor urges citizens to avoid aerial firing on Chand Raat6 minutes ago
-
CM orders crackdown against overcharging transport owners6 minutes ago
-
False robbery claim exposed, Citizen's drama unravels6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif calls the Sultan of Oman on Eid6 minutes ago
-
BNP’s Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, party workers escaped in Mustung’s Luckpass blast6 minutes ago
-
Medical experts advise caution in eating on Eid-ul-Fitr6 minutes ago
-
CM appreciates police for foiling terrorist attack6 minutes ago
-
BNP’s Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, party workers escaped in Mastung’s Luckpass blast6 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Abbottabad cracks Down on overcharging during Eid vacation16 minutes ago
-
Capital Police finalizes Eid security plan, 3500 personnel to perform duty16 minutes ago
-
Closure of Guddu Barrage announced16 minutes ago