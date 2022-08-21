UrduPoint.com

CM Orders Crackdown On Display Of Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 07:30 PM

CM orders crackdown on display of weapons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has ordered launching a crackdown on the elements found involved in display of weapons across Punjab.

He directed the inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab to take an indiscriminate action against those displaying weapons and ensure strict implementation of the Prohibition of Display of Arms Act.

Talking to a delegation of parliamentarians from Gujrat here on Sunday, the CM ordered for eliminating illegal weapons from the province and improving law and order situation.

Pervaiz Elahi said every moment was precious and vowed to undertake every step for welfare of masses.

He said that public welfare projects and initiatives would be restarted and completed at a fast pace.

Those who met the CM included MNA Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan, MPAs Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Shujaat Nawaz, Muhammad Abdullah Warraich, Saleem Sarwar Jora, Muhammad Akhtar Hayat and Chaudhry Liaquat Ali.

The deputy commissioner and district police officer (DPO) Gujrat were also present.

The assembly members lauded the decision of the Punjab CM to take swift action against those involved in display of weapons.



