CM Orders Crackdown On Profiteers, Hoarders

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

CM orders crackdown on profiteers, hoarders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that every administrative step must be taken to bring stability in the prices of essential items including flour and sugar.

In a statement, issued here on Sunday, he said that stern legal action should be initiated against those involved in hiking the prices of essential commodities on their own.

Usman Buzdar said that indiscriminate action should be launched against the profiteers and hoarders. He emphasised that instead of doing merely paperwork, practical steps should be taken and a report be submitted to the CM Office.

The CM said that the administrative officers and price control magistrates should visit field to monitor the prices and ensure selling of essential edibles according to the fixed rates, issued by the government.

He said that the government would not leave people to the mercy of hoarders and profiteers. He said that cases should be registered against hoarders according to the law and their stocks should be confiscated.

The CM said that profiteers and hoarders did not deserve any mercy. He said that the government would have to work in a proactive and effective manner in order to provide relief to masses. He stressed that positive results should be produced by showing performance and said that safeguarding interests of people was most dear to him. The CM warned that no negligence would be tolerated in implementation of the price control mechanism.

