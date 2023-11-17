CM orders crackdown on underage drivers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued a directive to launch a crackdown on underage drivers operating vehicles and motorcycles without a licence throughout Punjab.

Emphasising the need for swift action, he said that measures should be taken against such drivers to resolve the issue once and for all.

The Inspector General of Police, CCPO Lahore, and all RPOs were given explicit instructions by CM Mohsin Naqvi to carry out the crackdown. He specified that vehicles and motorcycles driven by underage drivers should be intercepted, with a daily report of actions taken to be submitted from all regions, including Lahore.

Naqvi underscored the inherent dangers posed by young drivers not only to themselves but also to others on the road. He appealed to parents, urging them not to allow young children to drive vehicles or motorcycles.