CM orders deptts to monitor prices of wheat, flour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that timely and effective steps taken by the Punjab government resulted in bringing stability in prices of wheat and flour.

In a statement, he highlighted that Punjab was the only province where 20 kilogram of flour bag was available on fixed rate.

The CM vowed that in order to maintain stability in prices of wheat and flour the government would take every administrative step in future also.

The CM emphasized that it was his responsibility to safeguard rights of people of the province and asserted that no one would be allowed to exploit interests of the masses.

The CM directed that officials of the food department and administration should continue to monitor prices of wheat and flour consistently.

The CM directed that relevant departments should remain vigilant to provide the maximum relief tothe masses. The CM warned that artificial hike in prices of wheat and flour would not be toleratedat any cost.