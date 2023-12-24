CM orders early completion of important projects

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday ordered for completion of all roads around Shahdara and the Metro station as soon as possible.

He was speaking to the media during his visit to Shahdara Chowk here. He expressed displeasure over slow pace of work. He said despite completion of the flyover project several days ago, there were concerns over non-completion of work on Shahdara Chowk, adding the entire work was stopped which was completely wrong.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to fix a date and complete 100 per cent of work.

The CM ordered to complete the track of Metro bus service including the roads and park around Shahdara Chowk as soon as possible and said that the tracks and other works around Shahdara Chowk should be completed by January 5.

The chief minister also ordered for best arrangements for traffic management during the work on Shahdara Chowk.

Earlier, CM Mohsin Naqvi also visited the under-construction new Ravi Bridge and inspected the construction activities. He reviewed the piling work and ordered to complete it by January 15, after observing the ongoing development works.

Mohsin Naqvi said that work should be done day and night on the Ravi Bridge project, adding efforts should be made to complete the project by January 31.