CM Orders Early Completion Of Side Roads Of Shahdara Flyover

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2023 | 08:20 PM

CM orders early completion of side roads of Shahdara flyover

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed three-hour visit to three development projects and conducted a detailed inspection of the side roads of Shahdara flyovers, New Ravi bridge and side roads of the Bedian underpass, here on Sunday.

He was briefed about construction of the side roads of Shahdara flyovers, along with progress being made on construction of the drain and roundabouts.

The CM, while ordering early completion of the side roads of Shahdara flyovers project, said that no further delay should occur in completion of the project, keeping in view difficulties being faced by people.

Mohsin Naqvi monitored the piling process for construction of a bridge at River Ravi.

It was informed during the briefing that 52 piles for the Ravi bridge would be built. Piling process was being done with caution due to the river.

The CM also visited Bedian underpass project and reviewed the quality of construction work of the side roads. Mohsin Naqvi lauded the quality construction work of the Bedian underpass project and commended the whole Lahore Development Authority (LDA) team.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner, Director General Lahore Waste Management Company, Chief Engineer LDA and other officials concerned were present.

