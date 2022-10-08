CM orders effective implementation of anti-smog plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered for ensuring effective implementation of a plan to reduce smog in the provincial capital and other cities.

The CM directed the provincial administration to initiate an action in order to overcome the factors causing smog, said a handout issued here. He directed the officials of Environment Protection Department, Transport Department and the administration to visit the field. He asserted that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), being issued to reduce smog.

He maintained that smog had been declared a calamity to protect the human lives and a ban had been imposed on burning of the crops residue.

He ordered to initiate an indiscriminate action against the persons involved in burning of crops residue.

The CM ordered for taking legal action against the smoke-emitting vehicles, adding that the anti-smog squad should regularly check the smoke-emitting vehicles and an indiscriminate action should be taken against the vehicles adding pollution to the air.

He said that the anti-smog squad should ensure checking of vehicles at the entry points of the Lahore city. The CM urged the departments concerned and the administration to create awareness among the public to get timely tuning of their vehicles.