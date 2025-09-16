CM orders elimination of dacoits in katcha area during flood season

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while reviewing the ongoing crackdown on dacoits in the Katcha region, stressed that “the eradication of Katcha dacoits is non-negotiable and must be achieved."

He also instructed the Chief Secretary Asif Hyder to develop a detailed plan for Katcha's infrastructure, including roads, schools, hospitals, dispensaries, and transport services. Shah assured that rehabilitation and development projects would commence once the flood situation improves.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Minister for Home Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Senior Member board of Revenue Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary Local Government Waseem Shamshad, Additional IG Azad Khan, COO Water Board Asadullah Khan, and other senior officials.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed police authorities to accelerate the intelligence-based operation against bandits, saying: “The Katcha areas have been flooded, and the outlaws would have moved out; this is the time to eliminate them. The operation must be intensified at all costs.”

Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar and IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the operation.

The meeting was informed that since October 2024, technology-driven operations had been scaled up in the Katcha belt.

So far, 760 targeted operations and 352 search operations have been carried out. Since January 2024, a total of 159 bandits have been killed, including 10 in Sukkur, 14 in Ghotki, 46 in Kashmore, and 89 in Shikarpur. In addition, 823 criminals have been arrested, while eight most-wanted outlaws were neutralised. Police have also recovered 962 different types of weapons.

CM Murad Shah emphasised that “the elimination of Katcha dacoits is non-negotiable and must be ensured.” He also directed the Chief Secretary to prepare a comprehensive development plan for the Katcha areas, including roads, schools, hospitals, dispensaries, and transport facilities. He assured that rehabilitation and development works would be launched once the flood situation subsides.

The Chief Minister noted that the construction of the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge would open up the entire region, enhancing connectivity and ensuring better law and order. “The Sindh government’s top priority is to restore peace and security at all costs,” he affirmed.