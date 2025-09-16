Open Menu

CM Orders Elimination Of Dacoits In Katcha Area During Flood Season

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 06:10 PM

CM orders elimination of dacoits in katcha area during flood season

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while reviewing the ongoing crackdown on dacoits in the Katcha region, stressed that “the eradication of Katcha dacoits is non-negotiable and must be achieved."

He also instructed the Chief Secretary Asif Hyder to develop a detailed plan for Katcha's infrastructure, including roads, schools, hospitals, dispensaries, and transport services. Shah assured that rehabilitation and development projects would commence once the flood situation improves.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Minister for Home Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Senior Member board of Revenue Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary Local Government Waseem Shamshad, Additional IG Azad Khan, COO Water Board Asadullah Khan, and other senior officials.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed police authorities to accelerate the intelligence-based operation against bandits, saying: “The Katcha areas have been flooded, and the outlaws would have moved out; this is the time to eliminate them. The operation must be intensified at all costs.”

Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar and IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the operation.

The meeting was informed that since October 2024, technology-driven operations had been scaled up in the Katcha belt.

So far, 760 targeted operations and 352 search operations have been carried out. Since January 2024, a total of 159 bandits have been killed, including 10 in Sukkur, 14 in Ghotki, 46 in Kashmore, and 89 in Shikarpur. In addition, 823 criminals have been arrested, while eight most-wanted outlaws were neutralised. Police have also recovered 962 different types of weapons.

CM Murad Shah emphasised that “the elimination of Katcha dacoits is non-negotiable and must be ensured.” He also directed the Chief Secretary to prepare a comprehensive development plan for the Katcha areas, including roads, schools, hospitals, dispensaries, and transport facilities. He assured that rehabilitation and development works would be launched once the flood situation subsides.

The Chief Minister noted that the construction of the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge would open up the entire region, enhancing connectivity and ensuring better law and order. “The Sindh government’s top priority is to restore peace and security at all costs,” he affirmed.

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

2 hours ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

2 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

3 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

3 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

3 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

4 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

4 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

4 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan