CM orders emergency measures for flood victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a four-hour-long meeting

to review the flood situation across Punjab and the ongoing rescue and relief

efforts, here on Wednesday.

Detailed reports from flood-affected districts were presented during the meeting.

The CM ordered the immediate utilization of all available resources for the relief

of flood victims and approved the deployment of army personnel in seven districts,

including Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Okara and Sargodha.

She was briefed that all relevant provincial departments were monitoring the

situation round-the-clock.

Rescue -1122, PDMA, Civil Defense, Police and district administrations are

carrying out front-line rescue and relief operations. Flooding in the Sutlej River

has severely affected Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar and

Bahawalpur. In Kasur alone, 72 villages and around 45,000 people have been

badly affected.

The briefing revealed that 12 villages in Pakpattan, 23 in Vehari, 75 in Bahawalnagar

and 15 in Bahawalpur were hit by floods. Relief equipment, including 130 boats,

115 outboard motors, 6 ambulance bikes, 1,300 life jackets and 245 life rings,

have been dispatched to the affected areas. Over 150,000 people and 35,000 livestock

have been shifted to safe locations. Medical and veterinary relief camps have

been set up where more than 2,600 people are currently receiving treatment.

CM Maryam Nawaz, directing emergency measures in hospitals across Punjab,

said that every possible step would be taken to safeguard lives and provide

relief to the people.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bukhari,

Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and other senior officials were

present in the meeting.