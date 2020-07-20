CM orders ensuring availability of flour at govt rates across province

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the provincial price control committee, Food Department and the administration to ensure availability of flour bags at fixed rate across the province.

In a statement, the CM made it clear that no hurdle would be tolerated in the availability of flour bags at the government rates. Every possible step should be taken in this regard and a report submitted to the CM Office along with indiscriminate action against hoarders, he added.

He reiterated that hoarders would not be allowed to exploit people and directed the food department and administrative officers to go to the field to monitor markets' situation. Ample wheat stock is available in Punjab and prior release of wheat to flour mills has also been ensured to stabilise the flour prices, he added. Any false increase in the prices of flour bags was unacceptable and the monitoring of grinding of wheat in flour mills should be made more strict, the CM added.