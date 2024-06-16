CM orders ensuring best arrangements on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Sunday, reviewed administrative and security arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha.

She directed the authorities concerned to activate provincial, divisional, district and tehsil-level control rooms. “Impose Section 144 to enforce a ban on throwing animal waste in canals and drains, besides a ban on illegal business of roasting ‘Siri Paey’ on Eid-ul-Azha” she ordered.

The CM was briefed that in Lahore, staff would go from door to door and pick up animal waste packed in biodegradable bags. She was apprised that the city streets would be washed, limed and sprayed after performing the religious ritual of slaughtering sacrificial animals.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also briefed that animal sale points had been established at 294 places in Punjab. Drains and manholes would be protected against littering throughout Punjab. She was also presented with a report on security arrangements at 2,600 mosques and 900 ‘Eidgahs’ in the province. She ordered to ensure implementation of security standard operating procedures (SOPs), and said wherever there was fear, increase security to ensure protection of people's lives and property.

The chief minister also ordered to install mist fans and fans in Eidgahs to beat the heat. She said install cameras for surveillance and walk-through gates for checking. She ordered for inspecting swings and slides for children in parks. The CM resolved, “We will never allow anyone to take the law into his hands.” Illegal use of loudspeakers and display of weapons should be banned, she announced.

Maryam Nawaz said foolproof arrangements should be made for security of cattle markets, bazaars and markets, adding that cattle markets should be cleaned and sprayed; sheds and clean drinking water facilities should be provided there.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Law Minister Soheb Ahmed Bharat, Special Assistants Rashid Nasrullah, Zeeshan Malik and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Inspector General Police Dr. Usman Anwar, secretaries and other authorities concerned were also present. All commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting via video link.