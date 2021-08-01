CM orders ensuring corona SOPs implementation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for ensuring strict implementation of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the province including Lahore.

In a statement on Sunday, the CM said that all monitoring teams should check bazaars, markets and other places on regular basis.

Usman Buzdar said that legal actions should be taken against any violation, adding that the government had taken all necessary measures earlier, and it would continue taking preventive measures in future as well for safeguarding the lives of citizens.

The chief minister mentioned that due to non-observance of corona SOPs, the number of corona cases was increasing day by day in hospitals. He appealed to citizens to follow the government's guidelines. Citizens' cooperation was utmost necessary to deal with the fourth wave of corona, he added.