Open Menu

CM Orders Excellent Arrangements For ‘Lahore Lahore Hay’ Fair

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 07:07 PM

CM orders excellent arrangements for ‘Lahore Lahore Hay’ fair

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting held here on Friday, ordered to make excellent arrangements along with holding unique programs in connection with “Lahore Lahore Hay” fair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting held here on Friday, ordered to make excellent arrangements along with holding unique programs in connection with “Lahore Lahore Hay” fair.

The CM said that maximum participation of citizens in the programs should be ensured.

The meeting was briefed that the celebrations will be held at the historical sites of Lahore. Programs in the field of sports, music, art, literature will be presented for the interest of the people. Music concert, theatre, pet show and art exhibition will be arranged in the “Lahore Lahore Hay” fair. Theatre competitions will be held between the universities. Seven-day book exhibition would be arranged at Alhamra under “Lahore Lahore Hay” fair. Prominent qawals and singers will display their performance. Night tent-pegging, Kabaddi and traditional sports will be arranged.

Drone lights and laser show will be held at Jillani Park. Shows on History by Night and Punjab Through Ages will be presented. Heritage through Laser Show will be presented by the drone. Vintage Bike, Bicycle and other vehicle shows will also be arranged in the “Lahore Lahore Hay” fair. Culture of all the four provinces will be depicted at the Jillani Park. food stalls in a unique manner will be established by the Punjab Food Authority at the Jillani Park. Lighting and beautification will also be arranged at selective roads of Lahore. Ambassadors will also be extended an invitation to participate in the fair.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, DG Walled City Authority Kamran Lashari, Secretaries of Information, Sports, Tourism, Finance, Commissioner Lahore, DG Sports, DG PHA, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Drone Lahore Chief Minister Sports Music Punjab Kabaddi Vehicle All

Recent Stories

Aneeq stresses importance of virtuous social behav ..

Aneeq stresses importance of virtuous social behavior alongside worship

3 minutes ago
 Gogi Butt’s nephews booked on power theft charge ..

Gogi Butt’s nephews booked on power theft charges

3 minutes ago
 Iranian rights activist Narges Mohammadi wins 2023 ..

Iranian rights activist Narges Mohammadi wins 2023 Nobel Peace Prize

30 minutes ago
 Dacoits loot Rs 12.5mln in cash from bank

Dacoits loot Rs 12.5mln in cash from bank

4 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif still experiences some residual angin ..

Nawaz Sharif still experiences some residual anginal symptoms: Report

46 minutes ago
 Bomb threat sparks security alert at 42 Philippine ..

Bomb threat sparks security alert at 42 Philippine airports

47 minutes ago
50 sewerage connections disconnected

50 sewerage connections disconnected

47 minutes ago
 Construction stopped over building bylaws violatio ..

Construction stopped over building bylaws violations

47 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs for effective utilization of ..

Commissioner directs for effective utilization of resources in Kohistan

47 minutes ago
 25 players for Basketball championship announced

25 players for Basketball championship announced

47 minutes ago
 BRICS expansion allows Ethiopia to deepen economic ..

BRICS expansion allows Ethiopia to deepen economic cooperation with emerging mar ..

51 minutes ago
 Islamabad DC leads efforts to combat dengue threat

Islamabad DC leads efforts to combat dengue threat

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan