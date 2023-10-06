CM orders excellent arrangements for ‘Lahore Lahore Hay’ fair

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting held here on Friday, ordered to make excellent arrangements along with holding unique programs in connection with “Lahore Lahore Hay” fair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting held here on Friday, ordered to make excellent arrangements along with holding unique programs in connection with “Lahore Lahore Hay” fair.

The CM said that maximum participation of citizens in the programs should be ensured.

The meeting was briefed that the celebrations will be held at the historical sites of Lahore. Programs in the field of sports, music, art, literature will be presented for the interest of the people. Music concert, theatre, pet show and art exhibition will be arranged in the “Lahore Lahore Hay” fair. Theatre competitions will be held between the universities. Seven-day book exhibition would be arranged at Alhamra under “Lahore Lahore Hay” fair. Prominent qawals and singers will display their performance. Night tent-pegging, Kabaddi and traditional sports will be arranged.

Drone lights and laser show will be held at Jillani Park. Shows on History by Night and Punjab Through Ages will be presented. Heritage through Laser Show will be presented by the drone. Vintage Bike, Bicycle and other vehicle shows will also be arranged in the “Lahore Lahore Hay” fair. Culture of all the four provinces will be depicted at the Jillani Park. food stalls in a unique manner will be established by the Punjab Food Authority at the Jillani Park. Lighting and beautification will also be arranged at selective roads of Lahore. Ambassadors will also be extended an invitation to participate in the fair.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, DG Walled City Authority Kamran Lashari, Secretaries of Information, Sports, Tourism, Finance, Commissioner Lahore, DG Sports, DG PHA, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials also attended the meeting.