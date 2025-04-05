Open Menu

CM Orders Fast-track Establishment Of 13 New Sahulat Bazaars Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM

CM orders fast-track establishment of 13 new Sahulat Bazaars across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the establishment of 13 new Sahulat Bazaars across the province, with a firm deadline for completion set for August 13.

Chairing a meeting on Saturday, the chief minister instructed the launch of new markets in Nowshehra Virkan, Burewala, Kabirwala, Sangla, and Jalalpur. She also called for expansion of existing facilities in Bahawalpur, Attock, and Murree.

Stressing the need for swift action, she directed the district administrations to immediately allocate land and prepare comprehensive plans for the bazaars’ establishment. Highlighting sustainability, she added, “Shifting to solar energy will reduce electricity costs by 70pc, and these savings must directly benefit the people.

A pilot project for solar conversion has already been successfully completed at the Sahulat Bazaar in Township, Lahore. Following its success, the chief minister approved the release of over Rs 690 million to support the transition of other bazaars across Punjab to solar power.

She also ordered for immediate removal of any bureaucratic hurdles delaying the setup of markets in Jhelum, Muzaffargarh, and Narowal, and ordered for swift identification and allocation of land for markets in Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Attock, and Murree.

“The Primary goal of these Sahulat Bazaars is to provide affordable food to underprivileged communities,” she said. “In line with the vision of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, we are committed to eliminating inflation and ensuring access to essential goods for all,” she added.

