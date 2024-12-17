CM Orders Fool Proof Security Of Polio Teams
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the police and administration to make foolproof arrangements for the security of polio workers busy in the ongoing vaccination campaign in the province.
She said, "It is the responsibility of the government to ensure security of the workers participating in jihad against polio.” She paid tribute to the services of all polio workers and urged them to work harder for the discharge of duties. She appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the polio workers.
"Anti-polio vaccination is very important to save children from lifelong disability, she noted adding that it was government's resolve to make Punjab completely polio-free.
The CM termed it necessary to ensure an effective vaccination campaign at all entry points of the province.
CM Maryam Nawaz directed to carry out vaccination of children traveling at railway stations and bus stands. She said that cold-chain transportation should be ensured as per SOPs during the drive in all districts. She directed to ensure comprehensive and effective planning to eliminate environmental samples of polio virus. She also issued instructions to set up special camps for vaccination in hospitals and prominent places in other cities including Lahore.
