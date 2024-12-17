Open Menu

CM Orders Fool Proof Security Of Polio Teams

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 07:10 PM

CM orders fool proof security of Polio teams

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the police and administration to make foolproof arrangements for the security of polio workers busy in the ongoing vaccination campaign in the province.

She said, "It is the responsibility of the government to ensure security of the workers participating in jihad against polio.” She paid tribute to the services of all polio workers and urged them to work harder for the discharge of duties. She appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the polio workers.

"Anti-polio vaccination is very important to save children from lifelong disability, she noted adding that it was government's resolve to make Punjab completely polio-free.

The CM termed it necessary to ensure an effective vaccination campaign at all entry points of the province.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed to carry out vaccination of children traveling at railway stations and bus stands. She said that cold-chain transportation should be ensured as per SOPs during the drive in all districts. She directed to ensure comprehensive and effective planning to eliminate environmental samples of polio virus. She also issued instructions to set up special camps for vaccination in hospitals and prominent places in other cities including Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Polio Jihad Punjab All From Government

Recent Stories

ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, polic ..

ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, policies

10 minutes ago
 DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

26 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Proj ..

UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project

55 minutes ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awa ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024

1 hour ago
 Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language D ..

Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day

1 hour ago
 Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for H ..

Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment ..

Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories

2 hours ago
 NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protecti ..

NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan