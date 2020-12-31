UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Orders Foolproof Arrangements For Smooth Traffic Flow In Murree

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM orders foolproof arrangements for smooth traffic flow in Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a special traffic plan has been enforced at the tourist spots on the eve of New Year as 325 traffic officials have been assigned the task of ensuring smooth flow of traffic in Murree and adjoining areas.

Eighty-two officials were assigned duties in Murree city; 114 were deputed at expressway and GT Road while a squad of 129 officials was tasked to regulate traffic at different spots. A contingent of eight SSP, SPs and DSPs were monitoring traffic arrangements.

The CM said that tourists should not face any difficulty, adding that the best arrangements should be made for smooth flow of traffic in Murree and other cities.

The traffic officials should guide the tourists and there should be no interruption in the movement of traffic, he added.

The CM directed that the officials should go into the field to personally monitor the arrangements made for smooth flow of traffic.

He asked the cabinet committee on law and order to adopt foolproof measures for saving the life and property of people. Indiscriminate action should be taken against those involved in jubilant firing on the New Year night and the police should ensure the rule of law in the province.

Related Topics

Firing Chief Minister Police Punjab Law And Order Murree Road Traffic Guide Cabinet Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Police arrested 14 people for taking part in attac ..

52 minutes ago

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

58 minutes ago

Aldar Properties sells Abu Dhabi Golf Complex incl ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

1 hour ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

2 hours ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.