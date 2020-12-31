CM orders foolproof arrangements for smooth traffic flow in Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a special traffic plan has been enforced at the tourist spots on the eve of New Year as 325 traffic officials have been assigned the task of ensuring smooth flow of traffic in Murree and adjoining areas.

Eighty-two officials were assigned duties in Murree city; 114 were deputed at expressway and GT Road while a squad of 129 officials was tasked to regulate traffic at different spots. A contingent of eight SSP, SPs and DSPs were monitoring traffic arrangements.

The CM said that tourists should not face any difficulty, adding that the best arrangements should be made for smooth flow of traffic in Murree and other cities.

The traffic officials should guide the tourists and there should be no interruption in the movement of traffic, he added.

The CM directed that the officials should go into the field to personally monitor the arrangements made for smooth flow of traffic.

He asked the cabinet committee on law and order to adopt foolproof measures for saving the life and property of people. Indiscriminate action should be taken against those involved in jubilant firing on the New Year night and the police should ensure the rule of law in the province.