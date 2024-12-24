CM orders foolproof security arrangements for Christmas

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday has ordered foolproof security arrangements across the province on Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday has ordered foolproof security arrangements across the province on Christmas.

The CM directed to further improve the security of prayer ceremonies in churches on Christmas and ordered all district administrations and police officers to monitor Christmas arrangements. She emphasized that no lapses in the security of the Christian community on Christmas Day will be tolerated.

The CM directed district administrations and police officials to ensure comprehensive security arrangements throughout the province for Christmas celebrations.

She instructed all relevant departments to monitor and manage arrangements effectively, including maintaining cleanliness around churches. She called for additional deployment of police and other security personnel at churches in major cities, including Lahore, and stressed the importance of enforcing proper traffic management during the festivities.

CM Maryam Nawaz announced special discounts for the Christian community in subsidized markets. To express solidarity, she encouraged officials to celebrate with the community by cutting a cake at the Police Meesaq Center.