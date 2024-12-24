CM Orders Foolproof Security Arrangements For Christmas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday has ordered foolproof security arrangements across the province on Christmas
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday has ordered foolproof security arrangements across the province on Christmas.
The CM directed to further improve the security of prayer ceremonies in churches on Christmas and ordered all district administrations and police officers to monitor Christmas arrangements. She emphasized that no lapses in the security of the Christian community on Christmas Day will be tolerated.
The CM directed district administrations and police officials to ensure comprehensive security arrangements throughout the province for Christmas celebrations.
She instructed all relevant departments to monitor and manage arrangements effectively, including maintaining cleanliness around churches. She called for additional deployment of police and other security personnel at churches in major cities, including Lahore, and stressed the importance of enforcing proper traffic management during the festivities.
CM Maryam Nawaz announced special discounts for the Christian community in subsidized markets. To express solidarity, she encouraged officials to celebrate with the community by cutting a cake at the Police Meesaq Center.
Recent Stories
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway M611 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) ..11 minutes ago
-
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation22 minutes ago
-
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees26 minutes ago
-
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city31 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars31 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager39 minutes ago
-
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours39 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day39 minutes ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision39 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours48 minutes ago
-
PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood48 minutes ago