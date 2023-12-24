CM orders foolproof security for Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered foolproof security for Christmas day across the province, and issued directions to Inspector General of Police IGP Dr. Usman Anwar, additional chief secretary (ACS) and additional IG Special Branch in this regard.

The CM ordered to pay special attention to security of churches along with deployment of additional police force. He directed the police and law-enforcement agencies to remain alert and keep a vigil on the miscreant elements.

Officers should themselves remain in the field and undertake monitoring of standard operating procedures (SOPs) implementation, said the CM.

Naqvi acknowledged that the Christian community had played a pivotal role in progress and prosperity of Pakistan. "We equally participate in the rejoice of Christian community on the eve of Christmas day," he said and promised that the Christian community would be provided peaceful environment to celebrate the festivities of Christmas day.