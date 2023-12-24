Open Menu

CM Orders Foolproof Security For Christmas

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2023 | 06:40 PM

CM orders foolproof security for Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered foolproof security for Christmas day across the province, and issued directions to Inspector General of Police IGP Dr. Usman Anwar, additional chief secretary (ACS) and additional IG Special Branch in this regard.

The CM ordered to pay special attention to security of churches along with deployment of additional police force. He directed the police and law-enforcement agencies to remain alert and keep a vigil on the miscreant elements.

Officers should themselves remain in the field and undertake monitoring of standard operating procedures (SOPs) implementation, said the CM.

Naqvi acknowledged that the Christian community had played a pivotal role in progress and prosperity of Pakistan. "We equally participate in the rejoice of Christian community on the eve of Christmas day," he said and promised that the Christian community would be provided peaceful environment to celebrate the festivities of Christmas day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Police Punjab Christmas Alert Progress Christian

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

19 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

19 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

19 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

20 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

20 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

20 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

20 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

20 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan