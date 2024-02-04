CM Orders Foolproof Security For Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered for undertaking foolproof security measures along with other arrangements for holding peaceful and transparent general election.
He chaired a special meeting at his office on Sunday to take stock of the arrangements, being made for holding the general election. He ordered to ensure supplying of ballot papers and relevant material by 5th or 6th February at the polling stations. Mohsin ordered to ensure completion of cameras installation process at the polling stations before 6th of February, along with undertaking essential measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity and internet supply at the polling stations. He directed to install a smart media wall outside the polling stations for the transparency of results and media facilitation.
The CM ordered to maintain an effective liaison with the departments and institutions concerned so as to carry out the whole polling process in a transparent and cordial manner.
Secretary Home, while giving a briefing, said the CCTV cameras installation work at the polling stations was under way, which will be completed by 6th of February.
Chief Secretary, IG Police, Provincial Election Commissioner, ACS, Secretaries of Home, Finance, Transport, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO and relevant officials attended the meeting while all Divisional Commissioners and RPOs participated in the meeting via video link.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM inaugurates Dental Hospital’s upgradation project8 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 366 power pilferers in 24 hours8 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 8.94m from 404 defaulters on 143rd day of recovery campaign8 minutes ago
-
New Delhi losing battle of hearts and minds in held Kashmir18 minutes ago
-
CM lays foundation-stone of media tower at DGPR18 minutes ago
-
Cycle rally held to show solidarity with people of Kashmir18 minutes ago
-
No zoo in Islamabad violating IHC verdict please: Experts28 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day to condemn illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir48 minutes ago
-
Minister for education calls on Punjab governor48 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday48 minutes ago
-
Minister condemns India's atrocities in Kashmir48 minutes ago
-
PST holds Kashmir Solidarity Rally1 hour ago