CM orders foolproof security for elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered for undertaking foolproof security measures along with other arrangements for holding peaceful and transparent general election.

He chaired a special meeting at his office on Sunday to take stock of the arrangements, being made for holding the general election. He ordered to ensure supplying of ballot papers and relevant material by 5th or 6th February at the polling stations. Mohsin ordered to ensure completion of cameras installation process at the polling stations before 6th of February, along with undertaking essential measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity and internet supply at the polling stations. He directed to install a smart media wall outside the polling stations for the transparency of results and media facilitation.

The CM ordered to maintain an effective liaison with the departments and institutions concerned so as to carry out the whole polling process in a transparent and cordial manner.

Secretary Home, while giving a briefing, said the CCTV cameras installation work at the polling stations was under way, which will be completed by 6th of February.

Chief Secretary, IG Police, Provincial Election Commissioner, ACS, Secretaries of Home, Finance, Transport, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO and relevant officials attended the meeting while all Divisional Commissioners and RPOs participated in the meeting via video link.