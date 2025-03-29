CM orders foolproof security on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed authorities to ensure foolproof security across the province for Chaand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The CM specifically ordered an increase in patrolling by the Women Police Squad in main markets of all major cities to ensure the safety of women and children. Following her directives, additional police personnel will be deployed at 65 commercial centers in Lahore, and drone cameras and night vision binoculars will be used for enhanced surveillance in markets and shopping areas.

To curb one-wheeling and reckless driving on Chaand Raat, police checkpoints will be set up at 55 locations, with strict enforcement measures. Security around ATMs and banks has also been intensified, with police personnel deployed at 225 key locations to prevent any unlawful activities.

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed law enforcement agencies to closely monitor suspicious movements in markets and commercial areas, ensuring a safe and secure shopping environment for the public.