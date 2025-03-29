Open Menu

CM Orders Foolproof Security On Eid

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM

CM orders foolproof security on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed authorities to ensure foolproof security across the province for Chaand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The CM specifically ordered an increase in patrolling by the Women Police Squad in main markets of all major cities to ensure the safety of women and children. Following her directives, additional police personnel will be deployed at 65 commercial centers in Lahore, and drone cameras and night vision binoculars will be used for enhanced surveillance in markets and shopping areas.

To curb one-wheeling and reckless driving on Chaand Raat, police checkpoints will be set up at 55 locations, with strict enforcement measures. Security around ATMs and banks has also been intensified, with police personnel deployed at 225 key locations to prevent any unlawful activities.

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed law enforcement agencies to closely monitor suspicious movements in markets and commercial areas, ensuring a safe and secure shopping environment for the public.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

3 hours ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

3 hours ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

3 hours ago
 UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in ..

UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to c ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

4 hours ago
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

4 hours ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

4 hours ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

5 hours ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

5 hours ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan