CM Orders For Early Completion Of Health Projects

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in a meeting at his office on Sunday, reviewed progress on Mianwali Hospital, Nishter-2 Multan and establishment of cardiology institute in Dera Ghazi Khan.

He also ordered for early up-gradation of emergency of Services Hospital Lahore and said that up-gradation and revamping of health facilities should be completed at the earliest.

Establishment of cardiology institute in DG Khan will also benefit patients from Balochistan.

He said that auditorium, doctors and nurses hostels will also be constructed in DG Khan Teaching Hospital. He said that hurdles in the construction of new hospitals should be removed as early as possible and quality construction, as well as transparency, should also be ensured.

The government wanted to provide quality healthcare facilities to every patient in public sector hospitals and it is imperative to upgrade the hospitals' buildings, he added.

