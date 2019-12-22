CM orders for improving cleanliness in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday sought a report from the commissioner, deputy commissioner and authorities of the Lahore Waste Management Company over poor cleanliness situation in the city.

The chief minister directed to further improve cleanliness condition and all out resources should be utilised to remove garbage.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, adding it was the duty of departments concerned to ensure cleanliness.