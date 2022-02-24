UrduPoint.com

CM Orders For Open Courts To Solve Public Problems

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

CM orders for open courts to solve public problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday directed the administration to regularly hold open courts in their areas to timely solve public problems, besides giving particular attention to service delivery in the public sector departments.

He said this while chairing a video-link conference of commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) at his office, where he issued instructions for timely solution to the public problems. He emphasised that masses should be provided maximum facilities along with ensuring good governance at grassroots level.

The CM pointed out that administrative officials have been relieved of political pressure to help them perform independently whereas the past governments interfered in the affairs of government institutions through political pressure, he regretted and reiterated that the government had provided an impartial environment to the government machinery by relieving it of all sorts of political pressures.

He said the officers were duty-bound to ensure implementation of merit while timely resolving genuine issues of the common man.

Similarly, the CM added that resolution of problems should be given priority by holding sustained liaison with the parliamentarians. Close contacts should be maintained with people and the public representatives and an open-door policy should be followed, he suggested.

Decisions should be made in accordance with the law, as the government machinery would have to deliver, he said. The government is committed to developing Punjab as the best province with regard to good governance, he underlined and stressed the administration to honestly perform for producing good results.

Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (home), commissioners and DCs of Lahore and Gujranwala, CCPO Lahore and others were present, while other commissioners, RPOs, DCs and DPOs participated through video-link.

