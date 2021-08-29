UrduPoint.com

CM Orders For Remaining Alert In Rain

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 08:10 PM

CM orders for remaining alert in rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed all the departments concerned to remain alert due to heavy rains in Rawalpindi.

According to handout issued here on Sunday, the Chief Minister directed the administration, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue-1122 to make all necessary arrangements to deal with any untoward situation.

Usman Buzdar further directed to use all possible resources for the immediate drainage of rainy water from low lying areas. He said that people should not face any difficulties in this regard.

Negligence in drainage works would not be tolerated, he warned, adding that officers concerned should go out in the fields instead of sitting in offices and monitor the drainage work.

The Chief Minister further directed that implementation of the plan chalked out for water extraction should be ensured.

