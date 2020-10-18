CM orders for resolving Baloch students' issues in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the additional chief secretary higher education to resolve the issues facing the Balochistan student in Punjab at the earliest.

The additional chief secretary contacted the Balochistan government, which allocated Rs 20 million for the Baloch students studying in Punjab, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

These funds would be spent on the educational expenses of the Baloch students in the new academic year. While the Punjab government will pay the expenses of 142 Baloch students studying at Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan till 2023.

The CM said that the Baloch students in Punjab were very close to his heart. He said that the government had solved the problems of the Baloch students on priority basis and would do so in future as well. He said Punjab as an elder brother was always available for Baloch students.