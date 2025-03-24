Open Menu

CM Orders Free Medicine Supply To Govt Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM

CM orders free medicine supply to govt hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed immediate payment of dues to government hospitals and ensured free medicine supply across Punjab’s public healthcare facilities.

Chairing a special meeting to review Mayo Hospital’s administrative affairs, here on Monday, she issued multiple directives to improve hospital management and patient care.

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed that medicine lists be prominently displayed in all government hospitals, with electronic boards showing available medicines. She also emphasized the activation and promotion of ‘Maryam Nawaz Complaint Counters’ to address patient concerns efficiently. To enhance patient comfort, she ordered the installation of mist fans in open waiting areas and provision of chairs and benches in waiting rooms.

For better hospital monitoring, the CM directed officials to conduct daily visits and prepare checklist reports covering doctors’ attendance, staff presence, free medicines, lab tests, and biomedical equipment availability.

Multiple organizations will assess the actual situation of hospitals to ensure accountability. Additionally, waiting lists for operations and tests will be closely monitored, and daily checks will be conducted for parking, cafeterias, and wheelchair availability in public hospitals.

The meeting also approved the replacement of worn-out hospital curtains with blinds to prevent infections. Furthermore, the CM ordered a quality audit of hospital labs, assigning this responsibility to the Healthcare Commission.

The meeting also discussed the Medical City Project, for which CM Punjab has sought a detailed plan. These initiatives aim to enhance healthcare services and ensure improved facilities for patients across Punjab.

