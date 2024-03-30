CM Orders Grand Operation Against Electricity Theft, Smuggling, Hoarding
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting of the Energy Department here on Saturday, directed to adopt zero-tolerance policy against electricity theft, smuggling and hoarding.
The CM directed authorities concerned to conduct a grand operation across the province against electricity theft, smuggling and hoarding and to implement a policy devised in a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister yesterday.
The CM directed to fix targets in this regard, and present a compliance report on their completion after the expiry of one month deadline. Every connection including industries, factories, shops, houses, shopping malls would be checked, she stressed. The relevant authorities would be responsible in case of any failure, she warned.
The CM said whoever is found involved in power theft, smuggling and hoarding, should not be given any relief. She also directed to legislate for severe punishment and heavy fines for the complete elimination of electricity theft. She highlighted that electricity theft is already a cognizable offense.
So, arrests and immediate punishment should be ensured.
The CM said that action would also be taken against government officials involved in electricity theft, adding that black sheep within the system should be identified and tried under the relevant laws.
The chief minister said the Ministry of Energy will also monitor all electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) of the province. She directed to form a task force of the experts and government representatives to devise an effective strategy to curb this menace. This task force would monitor the Ministry of Power, the performance of DISCOs and the operation against power theft.
Earlier, it was briefed in the meeting that electricity worth Rs 100 billion is being stolen in Punjab every year. She reiterated that there would be zero tolerance on electricity theft in Punjab. She added billions of rupees lost in electricity theft would be spent on health, education and development of the people.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary and Secretary Energy attended the meeting.
