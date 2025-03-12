CM Orders Immediate Rollback Of TDCP Double-decker Bus Fare Hike
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has rejected the fare increase for the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) double-decker bus service and ordered its immediate withdrawal.
Following her directive, the notification regarding the fare hike has been retracted, restoring the previous ticket prices.
The fare for the Sightseeing Lahore Bus Service had been raised from Rs. 200 to Rs. 500, while a significant increase, from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 20,000, was proposed for corporate sector bookings, educational institutions, and commercial activities.
Expressing strong displeasure over the decision, the CM directed TDCP officials to reverse the fare hike, emphasizing that the bus service operates on three routes to promote tourism in Lahore and should remain affordable for the public.
CM Maryam Nawaz reiterated that the double-decker bus service was launched to provide sightseeing and entertainment opportunities for the general public. She stressed that any increase in fares would place an unnecessary financial burden on citizens and reaffirmed her commitment to offering the best travel and tourism facilities at minimal costs.
