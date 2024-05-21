CM orders immediate steps to execute Apni Chhat project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to take immediate measures to execute “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” project.

She was chairing a meeting of the Housing Department here on Tuesday.

The meeting was briefed in detailed on “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar (Own Roof…Own House)” Project.

Secretary Housing Asadullah Khan apprised the Chief Minister about the progress made so far on the project. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister also attended the meeting.