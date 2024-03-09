CM orders immediate treatment of brain-tumor patient

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed the Punjab health secretary to immediately start treatment of a brain-tumor patient, Farzan, son of Mohammad Rizwan Kashif, a resident of Loharanwala in Qila Didar Singh, Gujranwala.

The chief minister issued these instructions on the recommendations of a medical board, constituted for Farzan’s treatment.

Earlier, the medical board had recommended Farzan’s treatment abroad. But later after further research, it assessed that the child can be treated in the country.

The chief minister directed to immediately transfer Farzan to Children's Hospital. Best treatment facilities should be provided to the child, she instructed. She directed Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique to personally monitor the case.