Open Menu

CM Orders Immediate Treatment Of Brain-tumor Patient

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM

CM orders immediate treatment of brain-tumor patient

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed the Punjab health secretary to immediately start treatment of a brain-tumor patient, Farzan, son of Mohammad Rizwan Kashif, a resident of Loharanwala in Qila Didar Singh, Gujranwala.

The chief minister issued these instructions on the recommendations of a medical board, constituted for Farzan’s treatment.

Earlier, the medical board had recommended Farzan’s treatment abroad. But later after further research, it assessed that the child can be treated in the country.

The chief minister directed to immediately transfer Farzan to Children's Hospital. Best treatment facilities should be provided to the child, she instructed. She directed Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique to personally monitor the case.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Gujranwala Mohammad Rizwan Best

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars

19 minutes ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

2 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

2 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

2 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

2 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

3 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

3 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

3 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan