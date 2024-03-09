CM Orders Immediate Treatment Of Brain-tumor Patient
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed the Punjab health secretary to immediately start treatment of a brain-tumor patient, Farzan, son of Mohammad Rizwan Kashif, a resident of Loharanwala in Qila Didar Singh, Gujranwala.
The chief minister issued these instructions on the recommendations of a medical board, constituted for Farzan’s treatment.
Earlier, the medical board had recommended Farzan’s treatment abroad. But later after further research, it assessed that the child can be treated in the country.
The chief minister directed to immediately transfer Farzan to Children's Hospital. Best treatment facilities should be provided to the child, she instructed. She directed Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique to personally monitor the case.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WCLA organizes photo walk in Shalimar Bagh7 minutes ago
-
Ex KP minister congratulates Asif Zardari for his election to Office President7 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates office-bearers of NPC7 minutes ago
-
CM orders precautionary measures for rains7 minutes ago
-
Iranian Envoy felicitates Zardari on his election to Office of President17 minutes ago
-
Govt. urged to take pragmatic steps for promotion gems sector17 minutes ago
-
Ration bags being dsitributed under Nigehban Ramazan Package17 minutes ago
-
Freedom from India dream of every Kashmiri: APHC17 minutes ago
-
Business of dates gains momentum across Sindh17 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers greet Bilawal on winning Presidential election17 minutes ago
-
Interactive session held on low birth weight, maternal adolescent anemia27 minutes ago
-
Asif Ali Zardari gets 151 votes, Mehmood Achakzai 9 in presidential polls in Sindh assembly27 minutes ago