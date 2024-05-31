CM orders implementation of smoking ban

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) “Ensure implementation of a ban on smoking in public places,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on ‘World No Tobacco Day.’

She added,”Use of tobacco can be fatal to human health.

More than 250,000 deaths per year in Pakistan due to smoking is a matter of grave concern. Smoking is also a major cause of heart attack in young people.” She highlighted,”Parents should be vigilant to prevent children from smoking.”