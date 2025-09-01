CM orders indiscriminate action against encroachments, expeditious relief work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, chaired a video-link meeting to review relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas.

The meeting also focused on compensation payments, restoration of infrastructure, and measures to prevent future damage.

During the briefing, officials informed the Chief Minister that compensation had been paid to the families of 352 out of 411 deceased victims, with a total of Rs 704 million disbursed so far. Out of 132 injured persons, 60 had been compensated with Rs 30 million.

Similarly, among 571 fully destroyed houses, owners of 367 had received payments, while out of 1,983 partially damaged houses, compensation had been given to 1,094 owners. So far, Rs 595 million has been disbursed for damaged homes, with the remaining payments expected to be completed within the next two days. Additionally, 29,631 food packages have been distributed among affected families.

Chief Minister Gandapur directed officials to expedite the remaining compensation process and immediately initiate rehabilitation efforts afterward.

He instructed deputy commissioners to personally monitor the restoration of damaged government infrastructure and prepare PC-1s in the field rather than from offices.

The Chief Minister further announced plans for a major one-time project involving desilting of rivers and construction of protective embankments to minimize future flood damage. Deputy commissioners were tasked with identifying priority areas for this initiative.

Emphasizing strict action, Gandapur directed that all encroachments along rivers and waterways be removed without discrimination. Notices should be served first, followed by immediate action if violations persist.

He also called for the installation of prefabricated structures to quickly restore damaged schools and health centers, along with preventive measures to curb the spread of potential epidemics in flood-hit areas.

Appreciating the performance of the provincial administration, Gandapur said the timely rescue, relief operations, and swift disbursement of compensation reflect improved governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

