CM orders indiscriminate action against law violators

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration as well as the police to take indiscriminate action against the law violators.

He made it clear that no compromise would be made on the writ of the state and the supremacy of law in society.

The CM regretted that people had to face difficulties due to roads' blockade and extended an apology to them.

He stressed that no permission would be granted to disrupt the routine life, adding that he himself had been monitoring law and order situation across the province since last night.

Most of the roads had been reopened due to timely action of the police and the administration and monitoring would continue till complete restoration of routine life, he added.

The chief minister was also briefed by the law-enforcement agencies and the administrative heads about the situation. He appreciated the administration for restoring traffic and extended sympathies to the injured policemen.