CM Orders Inquiry Into Boiler Explosion

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 06:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, taking notice of an explosion in the boiler of the laboratory of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, has sought a report from the Secretary Health and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the hospital administration to provide best treatment facilities to the two students who were injured in the incident and to determine those responsible for the negligence and take action.

