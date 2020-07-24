CM orders inquiry of patient death in Turbat hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochisan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Friday took notice of the death allegedly caused by the unprofessional diagnosis of the medical practitioners in Turbat Hospital and ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter.

One Odham, resident of Gwadar district reportedly died due to unprofessional diagnosis and wrong operation carried out by the duty doctors in Turbat Hospital.

The family members strongly protested the immature attitude of the medical practitioners alleging that the patient died due to the unprofessional duty doctors who administered wrong solution to the deceased.

They called upon CM Balochistan to carry out an independent and transparent inquiry into the matter and bring the responsible to justice.

Jam Kamal Khan Alyani while taking notice of the issue, directed the Secretary Health to immediately conduct an inquiry ascertaining the real facts and submit report at earliest in this connection.