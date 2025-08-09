Open Menu

CM Orders Launch Of Program To Support Wheat Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM

CM orders launch of program to support wheat farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the relevant authorities to initiate a comprehensive plan to support wheat farmers and boost wheat production in the province.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, the CM instructed that measures be taken to reduce the cost of agricultural inputs before the upcoming wheat sowing season and to ensure the abundant availability of fertilizers.

The CM said that targeted subsidies should be extended to small farmers for meaningful relief. Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved a proposal to provide interest-free loans worth Rs 100 billion to farmers before wheat sowing.

Briefing the CM, officials highlighted that timely sowing was crucial for improved production, and informed her that Rs 63 billion in subsidies had been provided to Punjab farmers over the past two months.

They also noted that farmers had obtained Rs 50 billion in interest-free loans through the Kisan Card scheme.

Under the Chief Minister’s Wheat Support Program, Rs 13 billion in subsidies were distributed, and the use of fertilizers, particularly DAP, has significantly increased due to the Kisan Card initiative. CM Maryam Nawaz said, “Wheat farmers will not be left alone, the government will provide full support so that Punjab’s farmers receive the best facilities and assistance available.”

Recent Stories

Defence minister challenges India to independent v ..

Defence minister challenges India to independent verification of aircraft losses

3 minutes ago
 Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand milita ..

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip

54 minutes ago
 Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s deci ..

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..

3 hours ago
 World Robot Conference unveils future trends of em ..

World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots

3 hours ago
 Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

3 hours ago
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

4 hours ago
 EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

5 hours ago
 Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

6 hours ago
 Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang d ..

Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district

7 hours ago
 Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House ..

Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Can ..

Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan