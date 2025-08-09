CM Orders Launch Of Program To Support Wheat Farmers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the relevant authorities to initiate a comprehensive plan to support wheat farmers and boost wheat production in the province.
Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, the CM instructed that measures be taken to reduce the cost of agricultural inputs before the upcoming wheat sowing season and to ensure the abundant availability of fertilizers.
The CM said that targeted subsidies should be extended to small farmers for meaningful relief. Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved a proposal to provide interest-free loans worth Rs 100 billion to farmers before wheat sowing.
Briefing the CM, officials highlighted that timely sowing was crucial for improved production, and informed her that Rs 63 billion in subsidies had been provided to Punjab farmers over the past two months.
They also noted that farmers had obtained Rs 50 billion in interest-free loans through the Kisan Card scheme.
Under the Chief Minister’s Wheat Support Program, Rs 13 billion in subsidies were distributed, and the use of fertilizers, particularly DAP, has significantly increased due to the Kisan Card initiative. CM Maryam Nawaz said, “Wheat farmers will not be left alone, the government will provide full support so that Punjab’s farmers receive the best facilities and assistance available.”
