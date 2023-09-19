Open Menu

CM Orders Line Depts To Remain Alert During Rain

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rescue 1122 and local administration, from China, to remain alert on reports of heavy rain in Lahore and other cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rescue 1122 and local administration, from China, to remain alert on reports of heavy rain in Lahore and other cities.

In his statement issued here, the CM directed the administration and other officers concerned to reach the field immediately.

The chief minister said that drainage of water from all the low-lying areas of Lahore should be ensured as soon as possible.

