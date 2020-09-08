UrduPoint.com
CM Orders Making Easy Process For Establishing Cement Factories

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:20 PM

CM orders making easy process for establishing cement factories

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for making easy the complicated and lengthy process of establishing cement factories, as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is creating ease of doing business in the province.

He was chairing a meeting at the Punjab Assembly here on Tuesday to discuss setting up of new cement factories in the province.

He said the effort would boost investment and create new job opportunities. He ordered for linking the issuance of no objection certificate (NOC) for establishing a cement factory with the timeline as some departments unnecessarily delay the issuance of NOCs. The issuance of an NOC in the minimum possible time should be ensured under rules and regulations, the CM added.

He also ordered for constituting a supervisory committee to present its recommendations for easing the process and issuance of NOCs. He reiterated that investors would be provided every facility and action would be initiated against the officials concerned for any unnecessary delay.

Usman Buzdar said he would personally review all matters after every 15 days.

The CM was told that 23 applications had been submitted to the Punjab government for establishing new cement plants and a portal had also been developed by the industries department.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, ACS (U&I), secretaries of irrigation, industries, mines & mineral, environment and community development departments and others attended the meeting.

