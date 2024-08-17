CM Orders Measures To Address Potential Flooding
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to take protective measures in advance in areas of Koh-e-Sulaiman in Dera Ghazi Khan in view of the potential flood situation.
She ordered strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and also issue guidelines for residents of low-lying areas inundated in various districts.
In view of potential flooding, the residents of affected areas should be shifted to relief camps on time, she instructed and ordered to continuously monitor flood drains in Narowal, Sialkot, Shakargarh and other cities.
Livestock in the villages should also be moved to safe places well in time.
CM Maryam also directed the relevant authorities to ensure availability of snake bite vaccine in relief camps. She said immediately restore traffic in the areas affected by landslides. She added Deputy Commissioners should monitor rescue and relief activities in the districts.
