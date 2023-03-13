UrduPoint.com

CM Orders Officials To Provide Maximum Relief To People

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 12:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting of all divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) and assigned task to provide maximum relief and facilities to the people during Ramadan.

He directed the authorities to monitor the special package regarding provision of subsidized flour during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. He disclosed that the Punjab government was introducing a special package to provide real relief to the people during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

The CM asserted that excellent implementation of the package was a collective responsibility of all the officers. He remarked that ensuring excellent implementation of the Special Ramadan Package could make them successful in this world and the world hereafter as well. The Punjab government would fully encourage officers and staff members of good districts.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that he and his whole team would remain present in the field so as to make this package successful. He directed to ensure one dish and time restriction in the marriage ceremonies under any circumstance, adding that many complaints were being received with regard to non-implementation of one dish and time restriction in many cities including Lahore. He directed the commissioners and RPOs to ensure implementation of this restriction in a true spirit through their own field formation. Mohsin Naqvi ordered a crackdown against the elements involved in manufacturing and selling of fake agricultural medicines across Punjab. He asserted that those involved in doing fake business of agricultural medicines should be brought in the stern grip of law.

Such elements loot the farmers for the sake of meager money and also cause immense damage to the fields.

The CM directed the officers to visit wheat purchase centers during the wheat purchase campaign in order to fulfill the target set out by the government. He directed them to work in an effective manner so as to stop the wheat theft. Mohsin Naqvi directed to formulate an effective mechanism in order to bring stability in the prices of essential edibles during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. He directed that an indiscriminate action should be taken against illegal profiteers and hoarders during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

He directed that the administration and police should visit every small and big store and check their price lists, adding that they should also take strict action against the shopkeepers receiving money exceeding fixed rates.

The CM directed the government officers to observe office timing restrictions across Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi directed the commissioners and RPOs to visit the centers of deprived and homeless children. He directed to make payments to the sugarcane farmers at the earliest and further asserted that no delay should occur in the payments to the sugarcane farmers. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi urged them to do hard work with a noble intention and should spare no effort in their responsibilities to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and CCPO were also present on the occasion.

