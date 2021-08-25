CM orders operation against drug mafia, petrol smugglers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to establish a 200-bedded hospital/center for rehabilitation of drug addicts at Kambar-Shahdadkot district and meanwhile directed police department to speed up operation against drug mafia, their traffickers and peddlers.

He stated this while presiding over a review meeting of law and order here at the CM House on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Special Secretary Home, Addl. IG Special Branch, Addl IG Karachi, DIG East DIG South, DIG HQs, DIG West Cap (retd), DIG CTD, DIG CIA, Addl Secretary to CM Fayaz Jatoi.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Maher briefing the chief minister said that 263 cases were registered against drug mafia, of them 51 in South Zone, 77 East Zone, 53 West Zone, 16 Hyderabad, 15 Mirpurkhas, 13 Shaheed Benazirabad, 21 Sukkur and 17 Larkana.

DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal, DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfikar Mahar, DIG Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, DIG Sukkur Fida Mastoi and SSP Shaheed Benazirabad attended the meeting through video link.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary and IG police to prepare a scheme to establish a 200-bedded rehabilitation center for drug addicts. "The government would establish the center and a well-reputed private partner would be given to function it," he said.

Murad Ali Shah directed Additional IG Karachi and all the regional DIGs not only target the retailers of drugs but round up the smugglers, major dealers and traffickers.

"I am committed to purging the province of different kinds of narcotics," he said.

Shah said that he has the reports that the police stations - Hali Road and Hussainabad of Hyderabad, Kotri of Jamshoro district, Mirpur Mathelo of Ghotki, B-Section of Khairpur, Sukkur City and Kandiaro of Naushehroferoze drug trade was going on secretly.

He directed concerned DIGs to take strict action and report him.

He also directed the police, particularly of District West and Kiamari of Karachi and Kambar-Shahdadkot, Kashmore and Jacobabad to launch a special drive against smuggling of petrol.

The IGP informed the chief minister that during the last 10-days four cases of crime against minorities were reported, each one in South and East zones, one in Hyderabad and one in Mirpurkhas.

The chief minister was informed that 38 cases of offense against women were registered, five in SouthZone, 15 East Zone, four in West, seven Larkana, five in Hyderabad, Three Shaheed Benazirabad and two in Sukkur. Most of the cases were of domestic violence.

Five cases of kidnapping were reported, of them four were of honey trap – kidnappees were enticed in women's voices. The chief minister directed the police to launch an awareness campaign among the people not to be trapped.

The chief minister was further informed that during the last 10 days, Aug 11 to 20, two cases of car snatching, 53 car theft, 104 motorcycle snatching, 1194 motorcycle theft and 576 mobile snatching.

The chief minister directed IG police to keep him sending a progress report. "I have some information that some policemen dismissed after being involved in serious crimes were still working with some police officers in Karachi privately and this is unacceptable," he said and directed the IG police to purge the police department of such people.

The chief minister also directed the IG police to make an example of two policemen arrested for short-term kidnapping.

Earlier, the chief minister had appreciated the police for conducting two major events, August 14 and Aushura peacefully. He also lauded other law enforcement agencies for their good work.