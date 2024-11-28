Open Menu

CM Orders Outsourcing Of Solid Waste Management Across Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved in principle outsourcing plan of Solid Waste Management Services in every tehsil of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved in principle outsourcing plan of Solid Waste Management Services in every tehsil of Punjab.

Suthra Punjab App will also be launched for the facilitation of people. The CM will formally launch door-to-door waste collection campaign from 3rd December across Punjab.

She presided over a special meeting to review progress being made on “Zero Waste Mission” Suthra Punjab Programme.

It was apprised during the meeting that outsourcing of Solid Waste Management Services has been completed in 103 tehsils of Punjab while outsourcing process is ongoing expeditiously in additional 33 tehsils.

It was apprised during the meeting that trackers will be installed on the vehicles deputed to monitor cleanliness. Monitoring system will be established at the provincial, district and tehsil level. A six-member monitoring committee will constituted under the headship of Assistant Commissioners in every tehsil.

It was informed during the meeting that more than one lakh people will be provided employment owing to outsourcing of Solid Waste Management Services.

Additional 87,000 employments will be generated due to outsourcing of Solid Waste Management Services. More than 21 thousand cleaning machinery and 83,000 cleaning equipment will be provided. Door-to-door waste collection will be carried out from 15 lakh houses of Lahore due to outsourcing of Solid Waste Management.

It was further apprised in the meeting that cleanliness will be ensured in 500 markets and 400 villages of Lahore. 540 workers will be hired to ensure cleanliness measures in Lahore.10 loader rickshaws will be distributed in every union council of Lahore. The Chief Minister directed to maintain equal cleanliness quality measures in every street and town. She asserted, “Zero waste revolution will be implemented in Punjab. Strict monitoring of cleanliness should be carried out and stern action will be taken in case of committing any negligence.”She also appreciated cleanliness arrangements in Murree.

