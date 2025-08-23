CM orders payment of salaries to ‘Suthra Punjab’ workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took strong notice of reports regarding non-payment of full salaries to Suthra Punjab workers.

Expressing displeasure over workers being denied the minimum wage fixed by the government, she issued a final warning to contractors found guilty of underpayment.

The Chief Minister directed that all Suthra Punjab workers across the province must be paid their due salaries in full and in accordance with government standards.