Open Menu

CM Orders Payment Of Salaries To ‘Suthra Punjab’ Workers

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM

CM orders payment of salaries to ‘Suthra Punjab’ workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took strong notice of reports regarding non-payment of full salaries to Suthra Punjab workers.

Expressing displeasure over workers being denied the minimum wage fixed by the government, she issued a final warning to contractors found guilty of underpayment.

The Chief Minister directed that all Suthra Punjab workers across the province must be paid their due salaries in full and in accordance with government standards.

Recent Stories

Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defe ..

Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa

14 minutes ago
 Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, h ..

Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits

24 minutes ago
 Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

36 minutes ago
 Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

1 hour ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

2 hours ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

2 hours ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

2 hours ago
 Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

3 hours ago
 UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..

3 hours ago
 Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan